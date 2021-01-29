Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

