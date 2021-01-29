Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

