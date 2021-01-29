Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $295,572.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

