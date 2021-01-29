Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIVO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

