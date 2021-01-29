Meridian Network Trading Down 35.1% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $729,500.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00084805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,925,158 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

