Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $5.37. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 506 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.