Meta Price Reaches $2.92 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Meta has a market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00008330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00254821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063192 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.11 or 0.85763506 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,783,105 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

