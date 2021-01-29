Metacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,873.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $130.31 million and approximately $58,873.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

