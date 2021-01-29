MetaHash (MHC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,965.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $23,965.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00124580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00261281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00307815 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,515,519,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,924,659 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

