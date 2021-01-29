MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,443.82

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 4% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $211,443.82 and approximately $53,875.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.