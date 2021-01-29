Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $9.66 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.66 million and $678,342.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.84 or 0.04029919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022334 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,737,477 coins and its circulating supply is 79,737,373 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

