Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $646,253.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.81 or 0.03730547 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,734,287 coins and its circulating supply is 79,734,183 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.