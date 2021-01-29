Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.