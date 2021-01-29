Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of MEOH opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

