Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.87.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.