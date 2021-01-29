Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

MEOH opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

