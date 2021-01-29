Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.45 ($9.95).

A number of brokerages recently commented on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Metro AG (B4B3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.26. Metro AG has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($15.88).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro AG (B4B3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.