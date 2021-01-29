Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBNKF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

