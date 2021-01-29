Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBNKF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

