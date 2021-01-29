Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$56.24 on Friday. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.03 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.