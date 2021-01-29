MEXC Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $572.00 (MEXC)

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MEXC Token has a total market capitalization of $390,278.99 and $572.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEXC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

MEXC Token Token Profile

MEXC is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.