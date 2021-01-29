MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.69. 52,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.