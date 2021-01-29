MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.69. 52,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
