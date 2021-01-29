MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 1.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 421,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,329. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.