MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

