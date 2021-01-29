Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 1,366,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

