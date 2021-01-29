Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.51

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 703061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$55.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Martin Blecher bought 129,500 shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 744,707 shares in the company, valued at C$268,094.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $104,442.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

