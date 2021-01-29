MicroMoney Hits Market Cap of $148,116.02 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $148,116.02 and $88,413.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

