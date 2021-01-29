Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Cut by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 858,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383,416. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

