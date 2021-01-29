MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Shares Down 0.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.88. 30,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 8,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

