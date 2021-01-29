MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 27,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 6,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

