Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.93.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.