Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.93.

MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

