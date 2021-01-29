Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 179,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $331,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

