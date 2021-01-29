Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

