Microsoft Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

MSFT traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 330,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

