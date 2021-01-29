MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $62.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $640.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.16 and its 200 day moving average is $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,327.75 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $631.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,771,631 over the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

