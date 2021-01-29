MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $325.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $688.00 and last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 19081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.38.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.33.
In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,467.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.42.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
