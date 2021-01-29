MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $325.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $688.00 and last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 19081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total transaction of $1,930,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,350 shares of company stock worth $42,771,631 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,467.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.