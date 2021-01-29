Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years.

MPB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. 10,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

