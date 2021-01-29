Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 4%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The firm has a market cap of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric A. Koch bought 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,798 shares in the company, valued at $829,401.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mid-Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

