Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.85

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 48754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.45 price target on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.