Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

