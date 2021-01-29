Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $662,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 267,103 shares of company stock worth $1,884,653 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $615,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

