Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 144,707 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.54% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $49,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 987,207 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.20. 137,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,440. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

