Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 71,949 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 538,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.