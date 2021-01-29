Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 93,707 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.11% of NiSource worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 74,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,471. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

