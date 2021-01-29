Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,636 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.85% of STAG Industrial worth $39,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 16,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,154. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

