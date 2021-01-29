Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 144,707 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.54% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,440. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.