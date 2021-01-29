Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 1,544 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $40,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

