Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 39,929 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

