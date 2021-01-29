Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 854,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,862,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.24% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 41,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

