Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Target worth $45,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

TGT traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.78. 93,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

